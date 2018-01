Athens, WV (WOAY) – Highlights from today’s matchups Concord vs. West Liberty. Concord men’s basketball falls to 8-7 in their season and will host Charleston this Wednesday, January 17th at 7:30 p.m. The women’s basketball team improves to 6-7 will also tip off against Charleston right before at 5:30 p.m.

Final Scores:

Men’s Basketball:

West Liberty: 119

Concord: 110

Women’s Basketball:

Concord: 90

West Liberty: 63

