82 Year Old Man Shoots And Kills An Intruder

By Jan 13, 2018, 16:38 pm

JEFFERSON (WOAY) – In the early morning hours today on Destiny Lane near Jefferson an 82 year old man was working in his garage. A 24 year old man broke in the garage through a window and threatened the homeowner. The homeowner shot the intruder, killing him.

Deputies arrived soon thereafter.

Detectives have been on scene investigating. Evidence has been collected and interviews are being conducted.

Names and additional information will be released at a later time.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner.

