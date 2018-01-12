Wyoming East Wins Rivalry Game With Westside

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East girls basketball remains unbeaten on the 2017-18 season following their 86-38 win against Westside Thursday night.
Kara Sandy led all scorers with 21 points, while Jasmine Blankenship added 19. Gabby Lupardus – who earlier this week was nominated for a chance to play the McDonald’s All-American Game – recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 12 assists.
Westside had success shooting from three-point range, particularly in the first half. Makayla Morgan led the Renegades with 12 points.
Additional high school scores from Thursday…
GIRLS
Summers County 69, Charleston Catholic 35
Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 32
Oak Hill 54, Shady Spring 42
Independence 71, Mercer Christian 20
Valley 65, Richwood 46
George Washington 71, Woodrow Wilson 51
BOYS
James Monroe 72, Liberty 51
River View 53, Twin Valley (Va.) 50