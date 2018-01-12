Wyoming East Wins Rivalry Game With Westside

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East girls basketball remains unbeaten on the 2017-18 season following their 86-38 win against Westside Thursday night.

Kara Sandy led all scorers with 21 points, while Jasmine Blankenship added 19. Gabby Lupardus – who earlier this week was nominated for a chance to play the McDonald’s All-American Game – recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 12 assists.

Westside had success shooting from three-point range, particularly in the first half. Makayla Morgan led the Renegades with 12 points.

Additional high school scores from Thursday…

GIRLS

Summers County 69, Charleston Catholic 35

Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 32

Oak Hill 54, Shady Spring 42

Independence 71, Mercer Christian 20

Valley 65, Richwood 46

George Washington 71, Woodrow Wilson 51

BOYS

James Monroe 72, Liberty 51

River View 53, Twin Valley (Va.) 50

Comments

Like this: Like Loading...