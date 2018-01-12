UPDATE: Man Arrested For Robbery At Grandview Shell Station

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY) – Police have found and arrested the suspect that robbed a Grandview Shell Station.

According the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Melvin Brooks Jr was arrested on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Beckley Police Department and the US Marshal Service found Brooks hiding in a residence in Beckley on Washington Street.

Brooks was wanted for robbing the Grandview Shell Station in December.

Brooks was also wanted by the US Marshal Service for violating his Federal probation.

ORGINIAL STORY (12/28/17)

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Police are searching for a suspect that robbed the Grandview Shell Station early Wednesday morning.

The clerk told Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came in, showed her a knife, and demanded money.

He then told the clerk that if she didn’t give him money, he would “cut her up.”

The clerk says he left in what looked to be a silver 4-door car.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300 and ask for Detective H.W. Long or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

