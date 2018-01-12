Concord Splits Doubleheader With Wheeling Jesuit

WOAY – Concord women’s basketball recorded a third MEC win of the season Thursday, edging Wheeling Jesuit 71-70.

Freshman Riley Fitzwater continued her strong first season of college basketball with a 22-point, 26-rebound performance. Danielle Catron contributed 16 points, while Heather Chapman’s late free throw was the difference in the close contest.

The Mountain Lion men had an opportunity to beat the nationally-ranked Cardinals, but Wheeling Jesuit went on to win 69-67. Tommy Bolte led Concord with 23 points, while BJ Hamlet scored 17 points.

Concord’s homestand continues Saturday with a doubleheader against West Liberty.

