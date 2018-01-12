Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Concord Splits Doubleheader With Wheeling Jesuit
SportsSports News

Concord Splits Doubleheader With Wheeling Jesuit

By Jan 12, 2018, 00:26 am

147
0

WOAY – Concord women’s basketball recorded a third MEC win of the season Thursday, edging Wheeling Jesuit 71-70.

Freshman Riley Fitzwater continued her strong first season of college basketball with a 22-point, 26-rebound performance. Danielle Catron contributed 16 points, while Heather Chapman’s late free throw was the difference in the close contest.

The Mountain Lion men had an opportunity to beat the nationally-ranked Cardinals, but Wheeling Jesuit went on to win 69-67. Tommy Bolte led Concord with 23 points, while BJ Hamlet scored 17 points.

Concord’s homestand continues Saturday with a doubleheader against West Liberty.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWyoming East Wins Rivalry Game With Westside

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

Contact Info

Address:
WOAY-TV
7113 Legends HWY, Oak Hill, WV 25901
Phone: (304) 469-3361
%d bloggers like this: