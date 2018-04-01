2018 West Virginia Home And Design Show Coming To Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Are you looking to remodel your home or garden? This weekend, Charleston will be hosting the West Virginia Home and Design Show.

West Virginia Home Show is a three day event being held from this Friday, April 6th to Sunday, April 8th at the Charleston Civic Center located in Downtown Charleston.

The show offers everything from bricks and sticks to furnaces and flowers. The West Virginia Home Show is a “must see” if you’re planning to build or remodel and even add additional landscaping.

The 2018 West Virginia Home Show will open at the Charleston Civic Center on Friday, April 6th 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 7th 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 8th noon – 5:00 p.m. Admission price is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors over 65 years old; children 2 years or older $1.00.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

