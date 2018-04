Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The 39th Original Toughman Contest is this weekend in Beckley, featuring top amateur boxers from area. There are several rule changes this year compared to previous years; one of them was the State Athletic Commission allowing fighters to win up to three Toughman championships, when the previous limit was two. Check out highlights from the early bouts of Friday’s slate.

Competition continues Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

