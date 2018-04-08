2018 Toughman Contest – Day 2 Highlights

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Toughman action continued at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center as day two brought intense match ups and knock outs from local amateur boxers. Enjoy the highlights from day two of the Toughman Contest!
By Paloma VillicanaApr 08, 2018, 00:12 am13
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.