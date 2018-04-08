Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2018 Toughman Contest – Day 2 Highlights

Paloma Villicana Apr 08, 2018

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Toughman action continued at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center as day two brought intense match ups and knock outs from local amateur boxers. Enjoy the highlights from day two of the Toughman Contest!

