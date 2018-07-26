2018 Texans Training Camp – Day 1

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – For the fifth straight year, the Greenbrier is hosting an NFL training camp, as the Houston Texans began practice Thursday in Southern West Virginia.

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season that was affected by injuries, but the team is setting high expectations as they begin preparation for the 2018 season.

Defensive lineman JJ Watt, quarterback Deshaun Watson, and head coach Bill O’Brien are all excited to be back in Southern West Virginia for the start of training camp. They believe the work they put in now will lead to success as they compete for the AFC South title.

The Texans are at the Greenbrier until August 7th, when they leave for their first preseason game in Kansas City. They will finish training camp in Houston.