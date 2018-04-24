2018 Strawberry Festival Is Coming!

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY)- A day of sweet surprises and everything you can think of with strawberries is coming back to Alderson for the 2018 Strawberry Festival.

On Saturday, May 26th join the community of Alderson from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a day full of strawberries and fun.

Everyone’s favorite strawberry treats will be at the event and even a strawberry pie baking contest will take place.

The festival will be held at the Alderson Visitor Center Parking Lot.

Comments