2018 State Golf Tournament: Day 1 Update

WOAY – The 2018 high school golf state championship began Tuesday in Wheeling, but the first round was affected by rain and eventually suspended due to darkness. Several golfers, including two from Wyoming East, will finish their opening rounds Wednesday morning.

In the team standings, Westside is second in Class AA, three shots behind Grafton, with the Renegades being led by Dawson Browning’s round of 76. Browning is tied for third individually, while teammates Caleb Cook and Tanner Walls are tied for eighth.

Greenbrier East is tied for fifth in the Class AAA team standings, led by Colin Wiley’s opening-round 76. Woodrow Wilson’s Jackson Hill, at 74, is fifth individually, four shots behind George Washington’s Joseph Kalaskey.

Todd Duncan (Shady Spring) and Carson Proffitt (PikeView) are among those who will finish their opening round Wednesday.