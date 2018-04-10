2018 Scott Brown Classic Rosters

WOAY – The 29th annual Scott Brown Classic will take place Saturday in Beckley, featuring top high school basketball seniors from West Virginia, along with several Division I commits. The action begins around 4 PM with a matchup between all-stars from Class A and Class AA, followed by a three-point and slam dunk contest. The national showcase game will start around 6:00 PM. Below are the rosters for all four teams.

EMPLOYERS’ INNOVATIVE NETWORK ALL-STARS

Jordan McCabe (Kaukauna, WI), Trey Doomes (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Sasha Sukhanov (Teays Valley Christian Prep), Ty Walton (Woodrow Wilson), Mikey Penn (Woodrow Wilson), Eddie Christian (Woodrow Wilson), LJ Bryan (Fork Union), Keshawn Curry (Fork Union), Patrick Dorsey (Fork Union), Chance Moore (Beckley Prep), Drew Williamson (Chapmanville)

MID STATE FORD ALL-STARS

Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep), Dontarius James (Huntington Prep), Cress Worthy (Beckley Prep), John Dawson (Beckley Prep), Mikal Dawson (Huntington), Justin Phillips (George Washington), TJ Wood (Riverside), Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville, OH), Anthony Pittman (Capital), Cole Plants (Parkersburg South), Nick Muto (Hurricane)

CLASS AA JAN-CARE ALL-STARS

Shane Jenkins (Westside), Corey Hatfield (Westside), Jacob Ellis (Westside), Mookie Collier (Bluefield), Kyle Saunders (Independence), Cole Honaker (Shady Spring), Kyle Browning (Chapmanville), Drew Williamson (Chapmanville), Braedon McGrew (Winfield), Cole Browning (Braxton County), Tayton Stout (Braxton County)

CLASS A C. ADAM TONEY ALL-STAR

Skylar Sigman (Teays Valley Christian), Justin Su (Teays Valley Christian), Tyler May (Tug Valley), Jonathan Blankenship (Tug Valley), Mason Layne (Tug Valley), Isaiah Morgan (Ravenswood), Spencer Dean (Valley), Nick Gipson (Valley), Taylor Jarrell (Van), Noah Minor (Midland Trail), Aaric Gross (Mount View), DeMoni Edwards (Mount View)

