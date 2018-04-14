2018 Scott Brown Classic Preview

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Hear from several high school basketball players who will take part in Saturday’s Scott Brown Classic in Beckley.

The two games will feature the top seniors from around West Virginia, along with several Division I recruits, including two future West Virginia Mountaineers. The first game, featuring all-stars from Class A & Class AA, begins at 4:00, to be followed by the national showcase game. Below are the rosters for all four teams.

EMPLOYERS’ INNOVATIVE NETWORK ALL-STARS

Jordan McCabe (Kaukauna, WI), Trey Doomes (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Sasha Sukhanov (Teays Valley Christian Prep), Ty Walton (Woodrow Wilson), Mikey Penn (Woodrow Wilson), Eddie Christian (Woodrow Wilson), LJ Bryan (Fork Union), Keshawn Curry (Fork Union), Patrick Dorsey (Fork Union), Chance Moore (Beckley Prep), Drew Williamson (Chapmanville), Taevon Horton (Fairmont Senior)

MID STATE FORD ALL-STARS

Kenneth Nwuba (Huntington Prep), Dontarius James (Huntington Prep), Cress Worthy (Beckley Prep), John Dawson (Beckley Prep), Mikal Dawson (Huntington), Justin Phillips (George Washington), TJ Wood (Riverside), Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville, OH), Anthony Pittman (Capital), Cole Plants (Parkersburg South), Nick Muto (Hurricane)

CLASS AA JAN-CARE ALL-STARS

Shane Jenkins (Westside), Corey Hatfield (Westside), Jacob Ellis (Westside), Mookie Collier (Bluefield), Kyle Saunders (Independence), Cole Honaker (Shady Spring), Kyle Browning (Chapmanville), Drew Williamson (Chapmanville), Braedon McGrew (Winfield), Cole Browning (Braxton County), Tayton Stout (Braxton County), Taevon Horton (Fairmont Senior)

CLASS A C. ADAM TONEY ALL-STAR

Skylar Sigman (Teays Valley Christian), Justin Su (Teays Valley Christian), Tyler May (Tug Valley), Jonathan Blankenship (Tug Valley), Mason Layne (Tug Valley), Isaiah Morgan (Ravenswood), Spencer Dean (Valley), Nick Gipson (Valley), Taylor Jarrell (Van), Noah Minor (Midland Trail), Aaric Gross (Mount View), DeMoni Edwards (Mount View)

