Old White TPC Opening Day

(WOAY) – The Old White TPC is officially open for the 2018 golf season at The Greenbrier. This year marks the 104th year of golf on the Old White TPC. The course first opened for play in 1914. After Governor Jim Justice bought The Greenbrier, he brought in The Greenbrier Classic in 2010. Since then, some of the most famous golfers in the world have played at the Old White TPC. After the devastating floods in 2016, the resort has worked tremendously hard to restore the beauty of the greens. So, to officially open the 2018 golf season, the Vice President of golf at The Greenbrier, Burt Baine, teed off from hole one.

