2018 New River Gorge Sports and Cars Fest In Oak Hill Will Take Place In June

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that we will be hosting the Fayette County Sports and Cars Festival this coming June 2018. Oak Hill had a long tradition of hosting the sports festival in the 1960s – 1990s and we are pleased to be bringing this exciting event back to not just Oak Hill, but to various communities throughout the county.

While the mission of the Chamber is to promote, support and encourage the business community, this event will be a true community event that will engage members of the entire family. The festival will take place the week of West Virginia Day, with events starting on Thursday, June 21st and culminating on Sunday, June 24th.

The schedule of events is as follows with some details still being finalized:

Thursday, June 21

High Adventure Timber Trek (family oriented) at Adventures on the Gorge: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with additional time slots available if those fill

Cosmic Bowling at Pinheads in the evening/night

Friday, June 22

Bowling Tournament @ Pinheads (juniors in the morning, seniors late morning/early afternoon, men & women later afternoon and evening)

Disc Golf Tournament at Collins Park (noon – dark)

Sports Themed Movie at Lively Amphitheatre: Hoosiers (around 8:30 start time with family activities prior to the start of the movie): Free

Saturday, June 23

5K Run – mid morning

Cycling Event: introduction of our league team, answer questions, sign kids up, secure some local sponsorship, and conduct a bike-skills clinic.

Disc Golf Tournament at Collins Park (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Golf, Day 1 (morning and afternoon sessions at White Oak)

Car Show Parade, starting in Fayetteville at Court House; poker run to Oak Hill; parade through Oak Hill to down town to set up adjacent to the amphitheater; Car Show begins at 4 p.m. – Hopefully additional activities to include corn hole at Chase

Craft Beer Festival (to include wine and food vendors); bands throughout the day; 4 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

Golf Day 2, mid-morning starts at Bridge Haven Golf Club

Most events will include a commemorative Sports Festival T-Shirt and free entry with samples to the Craft Beer Festival. Competitive events will include chances to win prizes, including chamber bucks, redeemable at any event Chamber member and event sponsor. Fayette County businesses will be able to redeem those chamber bucks at the chamber for cash.

Business can sponsor at three levels to be eligible for chamber bucks, t-shirt marketing, and event marketing.

$1,000 Headline Sponsors

$500 Specific Event Sponsors

$100 General Sponsors

For more information please email the Chamber of Commerce office or call 304.465.5617

You can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1862414867422200/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1522438308615445

