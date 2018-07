White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday was Pro-Am Day at the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, where celebrities made appearances on the Old White TPC, while golfers got one final practice look at the course before tournament play.

Among those who played in the morning session were Jeff Hostetler, Don Nehlen, Bob Pruett, Doc Holliday, and Sean Payton. Also playing in the morning was defending champion Xander Schauffele, who is confident of a repeat victory in 2018.