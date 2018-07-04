BREAKING NEWS
2018 Military Tribute Pro-Am: Afternoon Session

Matt DigbyBy Jul 04, 2018, 23:09 pm

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday was Pro-Am Day at the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, where celebrities made appearances on the Old White TPC, while golfers got one final practice look at the course before tournament play.

Among those who played in the afternoon session was Larry Fitzgerald, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Seth Greenberg and Gov. Jim Justice. Also playing in the afternoon was Phil Mickelson, the resort’s PGA Tour Ambassador who finished tied for 20th a year ago, the first time he had made the cut at the Greenbrier.

