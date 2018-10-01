2018 Hidden History Photo Contest Exhibit Moved

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY)- The rich heritage of southern West Virginia is celebrated through the winning photographs in the 2018 Hidden History Photo Contest exhibit.

These history-based photographs taken by West Virginia amateur adult and youth photographers are currently on display at the Bramwell Train Depot and Museum in Bramwell, West Virginia.

First displayed at Tamarack in September as part of the annual Hidden History Weekend event, this traveling exhibit will rotate through several area communities.

Here are the dates and locations for this rotating exhibit:

· October 2018: Bramwell Train Depot and Museum in Bramwell, West Virginia

· November 2018: Oceana Library in Oceana, West Virginia

· December 2018: McDowell County Public Library in Welch, West Virginia

· January 2019: Country Roads Visitor Center in Logan, West Virginia

· February 2019: Williamson City Library in Williamson, West Virginia

· March 2019: Canyon Rim Visitor Center of New River Gorge National River in Lansing, West Virginia