ATHENS W. Va. – Concord University Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett in collaboration with the Concord Hall of Fame Committee has announced the 2018 class.

The Class includes:

R. J. Anderson – Men’s Track and Field

Adam Coon – Men’s Cross Country and Track and Field

Ted Gillespie – Football

Keith Morrisroe – Baseball

Leanna Neuner – Women’s Soccer

Trey Smith – Baseball

1961 Baseball Team

1996-1997 Men’s Basketball Team