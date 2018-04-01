2018 Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Shane Jenkins

WOAY is pleased to announce its 2018 Boys Basketball Player of the Year is Westside senior Shane Jenkins. The guard played a key role in the Renegades winning their sectional and regional to advance to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2015, and was one of five area players named to the Class AA All-State Second Team. Check out his interview with Matt Digby here.

WOAY has also selected 10 players as the all-WOAY Boys Basketball Team for 2017-18. Those players are, in alphabetical order:

Mookie Collier (Bluefield), Spencer Dean (Valley), Corey Hatfield (Westside), Shane Jenkins (Westside), Luke LeRose (Nicholas County), Noah Minor (Midland Trail), Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian), Chance Potter (Greater Beckley Christian), Ty Walton (Woodrow Wilson), Andrew Work (Oak Hill)

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

