2017 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Trenton Begley

By Matt DigbyJun 11, 2017, 18:37 pm
WOAY – It was a great season of high school baseball in Southern West Virginia, and Trenton Begley is the 2017 WOAY Softball Player of the Year.
The Liberty junior excelled in many areas of the game, earning Class AA first-team all-state honors
Watch Trenton’s interview with WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby.
