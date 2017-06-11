WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
2017 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Trenton Begley
2017 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Trenton Begley

Matt Digby Jun 11, 2017

WOAY – It was a great season of high school baseball in Southern West Virginia, and Trenton Begley is the 2017 WOAY Softball Player of the Year.

The Liberty junior excelled in many areas of the game, earning Class AA first-team all-state honors

Watch Trenton’s interview with WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby.

