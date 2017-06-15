WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
2017 West Virginia Amateur: Round 3

Matt DigbyBy Jun 15, 2017, 00:14 am

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Amateur continued Wednesday at Glade Springs, with some golfers finishing their second rounds before the third round commenced.

Unlike Tuesday, there were no weather delays, but challenging pin locations made for exciting golf action, with no player able to break 70 for the first time this week.

Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell, the 2013 & 2015 champion, leads after 54 holes after posting a third-round 71; he is four-under par. He will be in the final group Thursday, which tees off at 10:30 AM.

Top 5 overall standings: Sam O’Dell (-4), Christian Boyd (-2), Chris Williams (-1), Brian Anania (-1), Will Evans (+3), Jeff McGraw (+3), Thadd Obecny II (+3)

Top 5 Southern WV participants: Jeff McGraw (+3, T5), Isaiah Zaccheo (+7, T12), Tyler Hillyer (+7, T12), Karson Terry (+15, T36), Patrick Smith (+16, T38), Chris Daniels (+16, T38), Landon Perry (+16, T38), Chandler Beavers (+16, T38)

