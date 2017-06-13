2017 West Virginia Amateur: Round 1

Advertisement



Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The 2017 West Virginia Amateur began Monday, with golfers tackling the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Among the participants was a trio of WVGA champions from 2016, with Alan Cooke, Sam O’Dell, & Isaiah Zaccheo playing in the same group.

21 participants this week are from Southern West Virginia, representing Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties. The tournament will continue at Glade Springs through Thursday.

Top 5 overall standings: Tad Tomblin (-2), Chris Williams (-1), Christian Boyd (-1), Thadd Obecny II (Even), Sam O’Dell (Even)

Top 5 Southern WV participants: Patrick Smith (+3, T16), Karson Terry (+3, T16), Jeff McGraw (+3, T16), Pat Parker (+4, T26), Isaiah Zaccheo (+5, T29)

