    WOAY-TV
    2017 Scott Brown Classic Preview

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 08, 2017, 00:07 am

    Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The 2017 Scott Brown Classic is Saturday in Beckley, with two games featuring the top boys basketball players in the region and some top national recruits who will play at West Virginia and Marshall next fall.

    The action starts at 4 PM with the Class AA vs. Class A All-Star Game, followed by the national showcase game. There will also be a three-point contest and slam dunk contest.

    Area players taking part Saturday include:

    Team EIN – Isaiah Francis, Breland Walton, Courtney Walton (Woodrow Wilson)

    Team Crossroads Chevrolet – Seth Brown (Greenbrier East)

    Jan Care Class AA All-Stars – Jon Sims, Corey McKinney & Dylan Brehm (Wyoming East); Jon Sawyers (Shady Spring); Cody Fuller, Ryan Davis (Bluefield); Seth Meadows (PikeView); Markus Guy (Independence); Dominic Lewis (James Monroe)

    C. Adam Toney Class A All-Stars – Will Fenton, Marcus Lively (Fayetteville); Adam Johnson (Greenbrier West), Dacota Thomas (Summers County); Noah Wimbish (Teays Valley Christian, former Liberty Raider)

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

