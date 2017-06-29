2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #8

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The 8th hole on the Old White TPC, nicknamed “Redan,” is an iconic template of designer of C.B Macdonald.

The par-three is designed to reward golfers who play it a certain way – aim for the right side of the green, regardless of pin placement, and let the natural terrain carry the ball toward the flag.

Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says players should avoid aiming left from the tee, because although the “dragon’s teeth” have been mostly taken away, the hillside bunker remains. There is also the addition of a bunker on the right side of the green to consider.

Related

Comments

comments