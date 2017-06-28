2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #6

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Hole #6 on the Old White TPC, nicknamed “Lookout,” is a long par-four, especially when compared to the fourth and fifth holes.

Pros will likely use driver off the tee, but need to be aware of the fairway bunker on the right side. It can create a challenging second shot to a green that has been shifted to the left following restoration after the floods.

The green has subtle changes, but it’s the first two shots that Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton says will indicate whether a golfer has a chance to make birdie, or will scramble to save par.

WOAY will preview five more holes on the Old White TPC as the countdown continues to the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.

