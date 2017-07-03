2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #18

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton shares his thoughts on the 18th hole of the Old White TPC, nicknamed “Home.”

It’s very rare for a golf course to end on a par 3, so that unique challenge will have fans around the green for much of the tournament.

The major change to the green sees the removal of the pronounced ridge that divided the green, replaced by a thumbprint-esque design. Hamilton says it is likely one of the pin locations will be in that area during the tournament.

With the grandstands surrounding the green in a horseshoe shape, it’s an ideal setting for the close of a PGA Tour event on Sunday.

