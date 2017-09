Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton gives his take on what golfers can expect on the first hole of the Old White TPC.

The par-four setup can be very indicative of how players’ rounds will fare, with the goal being to find the fairway from the elevated tee.

WOAY will preview six more holes on the Old White TPC as the countdown continues to the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.

Related

Comments

comments