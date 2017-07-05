2017 Greenbrier Classic – Day 2

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Fans came to the Greenbrier Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day at the Greenbrier Classic.

The major theme of the day was Youth Day, with multiple interactive activities planned for younger golf fans in attendance. One of those activities was a clinic with PGA Tour pros Chris Stroud, Steven Wheatcroft, and Brian Campbell.

Mary Denny of Mt. Hope, who won her age division last week at the Junior Amateur, was among those who played in a Pro-Am organized by the First Tee of Southern West Virginia.

Tuesday provided the field another look at the Old White TPC, as they prepare for Wednesday’s official Pro-Am and Thursday’s first round.

