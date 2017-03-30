WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured 2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season
FeaturedLocal News

2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season

Rachel AyersBy Mar 30, 2017, 11:43 am

351
0
Advertisement

Leslie Gray Baker, director of operations for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum has announced the 2017 season opening.

Baker says they are excited to kick off the 55th season! Listed on many travel websites as a destination not to be missed, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts about 48,000 visitors a year.

The exhibition coal mine and the youth museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are
10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily. For more information on rates and tours visit beckley.org
or call 304-256- 1747.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia Senate votes to overhaul state tax system
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives