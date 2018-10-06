BREAKING NEWS
Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News 2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
National NewsNewsWatch

2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 05, 2018, 21:07 pm

17
0

(ABC NEWS)- A young Nebraska boy died tragically after a bounce pad he was playing on with his sister caught a gust of wind, the sheriff’s office said.

Caleb Acuna, 2, and his sister, Aura, 5, were playing on the bounce pad during a private event on the night of Oct. 3 at JK’s Pumpkin Patch, just north of Lincoln, Nebraska.

They were playing on the bounce pad at around 6.p.m. when a strong gust of wind lifted the pad from its stakes and overturned it, according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office that was released Friday.

 

“Aura was thrown off the pad; however, Caleb remained on the pad as it tumbled and sustained a head injury,” read the statement.

“The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office regrets to inform you that the young child injured in the bounce pad incident at a local pumpkin patch on Wednesday night has died,” it continued.

 

Raymond Fire and Rescue, Valparaiso Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. The two children were sent to Bryan Health West Campus for their injuries.

“Aura suffered a broken arm during the incident and Caleb suffered a critical head injury,” the statement said.

 

The 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement concluded, “The Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy in this case and the investigation is ongoing.”

 

Previous PostMichael Buble and wife 'wished we didn't wake up' amid son's cancer battle
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05octAll Day27Fright Nights - Fridays and Saturdays

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X