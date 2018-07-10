BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch 2-year-old boy dies after found in hot car outside his Sacramento home
NewsWatchTop Stories

2-year-old boy dies after found in hot car outside his Sacramento home

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 10, 2018, 04:50 am

6
0

(ABC NEWS)- A 2-year-old boy has died after he was found in a scorching hot car outside his Sacramento home this weekend, authorities said.

The boy was unresponsive and not breathing when 911 was called shortly before 6 p.m.

Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Monday.

The temperature reached 98 degrees on Saturday and remained in the 90s until about 6 p.m.
“It is unknown how long the child was in the vehicle or exactly how the child came to be in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s department said.

 

The young boy was taken to a hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy’s death is believed to be heat-related but authorities are awaiting confirmation from the coroner’s office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Shaun Hampton told ABC News. The boy’s autopsy will be completed on Monday, the Sacramento County coroner’s office said.

No arrests have been made, Hampton said.

 

This is the 22nd hot car-related child death in the United States this year, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Children’s bodies heat up much faster than adults and children’s internal organs begin to shut down after their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to a report from the National Safety Council.

On an 86-degree day, for example, it would take only about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees, the report said.

 

Previous PostAmerican tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives