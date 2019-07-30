Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2 West Virginia men arrested in internet predator operation

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 09:49 am

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – Police in a West Virginia town say that one month after learning how to conduct undercover operations against internet predators, they have arrested two men.

The Dominion Post reports 48-year-old James Lee Metz of Fairmont and 23-year-old Nolan Thomas Mowad of Alquippa, Pennsylvania, were charged Saturday with solicitation of a minor via a computer. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean says two officers received undercover operation training last month from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Each officer chatted online with Mowad and Metz, who believed the officers were teen-age girls. Both chats were sexual.

Officers arranged to meet the men. When they arrived in Granville, they were arrested.

Corkrean calls it the first success from the training and says similar operations will continue.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

