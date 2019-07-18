Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2 West Virginia airports receiving $4.1M for improvements

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 11:20 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia airports are receiving more than $4.1 million from the federal government to make improvements.

The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding from the Department of Transportation.

A news release said the funding will help Charleston Yeager Airport and North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport with runway rehabilitation, airport drainage improvement and the purchase of new snow removal and deicing equipment.

Manchin said in the release that airport runways and buildings must be maintained in order to expand. Capito said improving the infrastructure can make airports safer and more efficient for passengers and commerce.

