$2 Million Powerball Winner Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Robert Thomas and his wife Mary are proud winners of Wednesday’s night Powerball Ticket!

The couple was introduced by Lottery Director Alan Larrick as West Virginia’s newest millionaires at a press conference at Lottery Headquarters in Charleston on Monday.

Robert purchased a quick pick Powerball ticket, with the Power Play option, that matched five numbers from the Wednesday, July 11 drawing at Fas Chek #3 on Campbell’s Creek Drive. The ticket was worth $2 million. Fas Chek number #3 will receive a 1% selling bonus of $20,000.

Mr. Thomas says he found out he had won when he checked the ticket at the Fas Chek the next day. “Dave (David Eicher, the store owner) tried to convince me that I won, but I didn’t know whether to believe him or not,” Thomas said. “Then once I realized I did win, I was sure glad I paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option because that made a big difference.”

“When I got home, I told my wife I forgot what I went to the store for because they told me I won $2 million,” Thomas said. “I’ll pay some bills with it, but its security for my wife. We’ve both worked hard all our lives and we both have health issues now so this will help.”

The match 5 win also continues a streak of good luck for Thomas who is retired. Robert was one of 25 West Virginia Lottery players to win a spot on next January’s Power Cruise™ earlier this year. Thomas earned entries for that promotion by buying Powerball tickets with the Power Play option and entering them online in a series of second-chance drawings.