2 handcuffed suspects all smiles in pose with officers after arrest

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 19, 2018, 03:36 am

(ABC NEWS)- A couple apprehended after a high-speed chase posed with a smile alongside the arresting officers, as shown in video and photos released by a Florida sheriff’s office.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy can be heard telling Matthew White and Amber Taynor, “We’re getting a photo with you guys, just so you know. So, look good.”
“Should we smile?” Taynor replied, before doing so.

 

Authorities had been on the hunt for White, 32, and Taynor, 24, for two months since they allegedly stole two pressure washers from a Walmart, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police gave chase last Thursday after Deputy Steven Woell spotted a couple driving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

After the wanted couple pulled over, they “bailed out and ran, but they were taken into custody quickly without incident,” according to a statement on the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

 

“White was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis >20 grams, driving while license suspended, theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia,” according to the statement.

Taynor was charged with possession of heroin and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, authorities said.

They are in custody and have not entered a plea, according to the Circuit Court in Volusia County.

They did not smile for their mug shots.

 

 

 

 

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

