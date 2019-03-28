Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2 ex-Defense Department workers get probation for thefts

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2019, 13:40 pm

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Two former U.S. Defense Department employees have been sentenced to four years’ probation for stealing and selling property from a government warehouse.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Shane Morgan of Buckhannon and his father, 61-year-old Russell Morgan of Helvetia, were sentenced Thursday in federal court in Elkins. They also were ordered to pay more than $11,600 in restitution.

The pair admitted stealing at least 80 items valued at more than $80,000 from 2010 through 2017. They had access to the items through their official positions at the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office warehouse in Buckhannon.

Shane Morgan was a sergeant first class with the West Virginia Army National Guard and Russell Morgan is a retired master sergeant.

