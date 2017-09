Advertisement



in Greenbrier County were shot and killed Thursday.

Acording to Captain David Hinkley, with the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed and the suspected shooter killed himself at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Snake Run Road in the Grassy Meadows area of Greenbrier County.

Hinkley said another man was flown to the hospital, his condition has not been released at this time.

