Daniel Vineyards hosted the 19th Annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival on Saturday.

The wine festival showcases West Virginia wineries, artisians, musicians and so much more.

It took place from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Each guest recieved wine tastings, a commemorative wine glass and live entertainment with a one price entry ticket!

If you missed the festival this year, don’t worry…it’ll be back again next year, so mark your calendars for June 16, 2018.

