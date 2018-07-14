Graham Police Chief Tony Widner released a statement, defending the actions of the officers as “reasonable.”

 

“It is our opinion that our officer made a judgment call based on the limited information available, as the job forces them to do every day. Based on the situation and presentation of Mr. Moore, the responding officer believed him to be under the influence of controlled substances. A reasonable officer could have made this determination,” Widner said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

 

“He then appropriately initiated procedures to determine intoxication. After the struggle began, the techniques used were consistent with law and department policy for use of force,” he said in the statement.

 

“Of course, we would have preferred that the encounter with this young man had occurred under different circumstances. Moving forward, the department will use this opportunity to expand our awareness and ability to serve diverse residents within our community. While we currently meet all state mandated requirements for mental health training, we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand our training, and for direct engagement with all of our residents,” Widner said in the statement.

 

According to WFAA, the 911 caller told the police dispatcher that they believed Moore had some mental disabilities, but police say that message did not make it to the responding officers.

 

Widner confirmed to ABC News that the Graham police department’s internal review was completed, the findings of which they included in the statement.

 

He also noted that Moore was not arrested or charged in connection to the incident.