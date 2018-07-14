(ABC NEWS)- A 19-year-old with autism was tase by at a Texas police department.

The incident occurred in the north central town of Graham on June 26, but the police body camera footage was not released until Thursday, July 12.

The video shows Michael Moore, 19, being tossed to the ground by police who then use a stun gun.

The police were responding to a call from a neighbor who complained of Moore throwing rocks into their yard, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

In the video, Moore can be heard answering the police officer’s question asking where he lives, responding by saying “right here.”

The officers performed field sobriety tests, thinking that he is possibly high on drugs, and Moore appears to become more confused. From there, Moore was pushed to the ground as deputies tried to secure him in handcuffs and then used a taser on him.

Moore is heard screaming for his mother during the video. She was inside their home nearby, but did not hear the screams.

“I was screaming ‘Mama, I need you,'” Michael Moore told WFAA

Moore’s mother Tracie Moore told WFAA that the sitauation was “outrageous.”

“I was in tears. And now I’m angry. I watched the body cam footage. He told them, ‘My mama is inside. Let me get my mama,'” Tracie Moore told WFAA.

“It really doesn’t take long conversing with him to figure out he has a disability,” Tracie Moore said. “Now, he has a busted blood vessel in his eye. He had scratches and abrasions on both sides of his face.”