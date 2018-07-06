$172 Million Turnpike Bonds Will Begin Going On The Market Next Month

CHARLESTON (AP)- According to Parkways Authorities, turnpike bonds will begin going on the market as early as next month.

West Virginia Parkways Authorities met to have a final vote and discuss the first bond sale they will be having that will cost $172 million in Turnpike bonds.

Authority members have adopted a Debt and Capital Planning management police that will help the bond sales go smoother.

During the selling of the bonds, it will allow the authority time to assess the impact of discounted E-ZPASS subscriptions that passed in 2017.

Gov. Jim Justice said that E-ZPASS Rates will start at $8.00 a year for the first three years, then increase to $25 per year.