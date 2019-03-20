17-Year-Old From McDowell County Dead After ATV Crash

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A teenage boy has died after an ATV accident.

Sergeant Stinson with the West Virginia State Police, Welch Detachment, told WOAY that the accident happened at around 7:20 pm in the Hemphill area. The boy was 17-years-old from McDowell County. The boy was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation by the State Police.