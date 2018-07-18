NewsWatchTop Stories
17-year-old dies after high school band practice
By Daniella HankeyJul 18, 2018, 04:17 am
(ABC NEWS)- A 17-year-old high school student died Monday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency during band practice.
She has not yet been identified. Authorities told New York City ABC station WABC the incoming senior was at band practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, New York, and later was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.
“It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night,” Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement obtained by WABC. “We are currently not aware of the cause of death.”
The death appears noncriminal in nature and a medical examiner will determine the exact cause, officials said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Graham said.
This was the second student to die in less than a year at Sachem East High School. Joshua Mileto, 16, died during a football practice in August 2017 when he was struck in the head by a log players were carrying during a drill, police said.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
