16th Annual New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend is April 26-28, 2019

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — Spring is here and so is the 16th Annual New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend, April 26-28. 2019.

Guided hikes with rangers and naturalists, nature hot spots, and the arts highlight the glories of the season at New River Gorge National River, Tamarack, and the West Virginia state parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls Resort. Add to the weekend and build your naturalist skills at a WV Master Naturalist course or photography workshop beyond this event. Enjoy the Youth Arts in the Parks 2019 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Exhibit on display at Tamarack in Beckley through May 6, 2019 too.

This event schedule is available at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/wildflower-weekend.htm. All programs are free unless noted. Some activities do request advance reservations. This year’s celebration again includes citizen scientist elements, where anyone can contribute their nature observations. Use the free I-Naturalist app from a smart device to document and share news of the natural world around us as a citizen scientist.

Participants should bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes for hikes. Other tools like binoculars, a hand lens, camera, field guides, and smart devices pre-loaded with nature apps are suggested, but not required. Follow and post photos at #NRGWFW to join in this springtime fun!