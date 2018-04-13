15th New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend is Coming Up!

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — Have you always wanted to explore area parks but never had the opportunity to? Well, this month a variety of programs are being offered as part of the 15th annual region-wide New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend.

Free guided nature hikes, art demonstrations, and an arts exhibit all highlight the glories of the spring season at New River Gorge National River, Tamarack, and the West Virginia state parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls Resort

The event will take place April 27-29, with two pre-weekend programs have been added to the lineup to help connect art with nature this year!

Participants should bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes for guided walks. Other useful tools such as binoculars, a hand lens, camera, field guides, and smart devices pre-loaded with nature apps are suggested, but not required. Follow and post with #NRGWFW on social media to join in the springtime fun!

The event schedule is available at www.nps.gov/neri/ planyourvisit/wildflower- weekend.htm.

