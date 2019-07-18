13 people injured in two Nicholas County crashes

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two crashes occurred in Nicholas County today, injuring thirteen people.

According to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Summersville at around 12:05 pm. Firefighters found a van and an SUV involved in the accident with ten people injured. Flames could be seen from the van. All ten patients were treated and transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Another accident occurred at around 12:51 pm, involving two vehicles head-on at Webster Road near Ginos. Three patients were treated and transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The cause of the accidents is unknown.

Photos by Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department