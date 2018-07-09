13 Area Golfers Qualify for WV Open

WOAY – The 85th West Virginia Open Championship is in two weeks at the Resort at Glade Springs, but the course hosted the third of six statewide qualifiers on Monday.

13 area golfers were among the 21 who qualified for the championship, representing Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Wyoming, and Greenbrier counties. The top area finisher was Jackson Hill of Daniels, who posted a two-under round of 70, two strokes behind the medalist, Samuel Berry of Machester.

Five golfers finished at +6, leading to a playoff for three openings; Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek) & Hunter O’Neal (Bluefield) were among those who advanced; Derek Brooks of Mullens is one of the alternates.

Qualifying continues over the next few days at Berry Hills (Tuesday), Locust Hill (Thursday), and Sleepy Hollow (July 16). It’s part of a stretch of WVGA events being held over seven of the next eight days, including the Junior Amateur and Four-Ball championships.

The 85th West Virginia Open will take place July 25-27 at Glade Springs.