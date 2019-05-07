12,000 Doses Of Heroin Seized At A Home In Raleigh County

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in jail after deputies seized approximately 168,000 dollars worth of heroin in Raleigh County.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at 5048 Coal City Road in Rhodell. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search warrant, 2.6 pounds of heroin was seized that is equal to 12,000 doses with a value of $168,000.00. Also seized were 3 guns and $4,217.00 in currency.

This seizure will disrupt the heroin trade in Rhodell, Coal City, Josephine, Ghent, Flat Top, and surrounding areas.

This seizure was a cooperative effort and we would like to thank all agencies involved.

Berry Allen Lilly was arrested during the incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver.