116 People Indicted After Multi-State Drug Roundup

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – 116 people have been indicted after a multi-state drug roundup. See the full list of those that have been arrested and those that are still wanted below.

Please find attached a list of individuals that were indicted for drug distribution and other related charges by a Tazewell County Grand Jury sitting on April 9, 2019. The attached list contains the names of individuals that have been arrested as of May 7, 2019. Originally there were 124 indictments presented on 116 individuals for a total of 390 counts. There were 69 men and 47 women indicted from Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida.

“The numbers of arrests that have been made stemming from this recent grand jury for drug distribution and drug related activity shows the continuing problem of the opioid epidemic that has crippled our area over the last two decades. The substantial increase in the illegal distribution of Suboxone is at an alarming high,” said Michael L. Dennis, Commonwealth’s Attorney. “There have been numerous situations in which a drug dealer will obtain a prescription for Suboxone, have it filled at a local pharmacy, and then sell the drug in the parking lot of the pharmacy immediately after filling the prescription.”

These indictments are partly the result of a year-long collaborative investigation by the following agencies: Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, and Virginia State Police as well as the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Marshal’s Service, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County WV Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield WV Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Mercer County Probation and Parole Office, Tazewell County Probation and Parole, Tazewell County Department of Social Services, Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, the Magistrates, and the staff of the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

Here is a list of wanted people:

