100th WV Amateur – First Round Highlights

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The 100th West Virginia Amateur began Tuesday at the Greenbrier, with the weather mostly cooperative; there was a brief delay late in the afternoon, but all golfers were able to play 18 holes as scheduled.

With the Old White TPC hosting the opening round, birdies were at a premium to a degree, as only three golfers would finish the day under par. WVU graduate Chris Williams totalled five birdies for his round, and holds a one-stroke lead at -3.

Walker Dent, one of several Greenbrier caddies in the field, is the top area golfer at +1, playing consistently on the back nine after an up-and-down start. The second round is Wednesday on the Meadows course, with the top 50 and ties advancing to play the third and fourth rounds.

Top five overall after the first round

1. Chris Williams (Scott Depot): -3

T2. Jacob Nickell (Wheeling): -2

T2. Philip Reale (Hurricane): -2

T4. Three golfers: Even

Top area golfers after the first round

T7. Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs): +1

T9. David Dent (White Sulphur Springs): +2

T9. Patrick Smith (Beckley): +2

T12. Landon Perry (Shady Spring): +3

T16. Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs), Justin Estep (Grassy Meadows), Jeff McGraw (Princeton): +4